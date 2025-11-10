Summit X LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF $FMAG

Summit X LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,147 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity Magellan ETF worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000.

Get Fidelity Magellan ETF alerts:

Fidelity Magellan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMAG stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. Fidelity Magellan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $253.09 million, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity Magellan ETF

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.