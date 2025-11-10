Summit X LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF $FMAG

Summit X LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,147 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity Magellan ETF worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000.
Fidelity Magellan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FMAG stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. Fidelity Magellan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $253.09 million, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.13.
About Fidelity Magellan ETF
The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Magellan ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.