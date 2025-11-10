BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of BWX Technologies worth $17,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $225.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $193.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $218.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

