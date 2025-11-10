PFG Advisors Buys 375 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 23,203.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,961,000 after purchasing an additional 611,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $264,796,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,833,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,977,000 after buying an additional 212,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,540,005,000 after acquiring an additional 185,571 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.74, for a total value of $7,137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,033,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,474,312.68. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,932 shares of company stock valued at $36,802,716. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $602.51 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $469.24 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $719.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $737.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.71.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

