Future Fund LLC Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% during the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.2%

TMO stock opened at $572.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The company has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,980,884 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

