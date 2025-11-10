Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,476,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $81,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 316.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Dbs Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

