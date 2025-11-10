Summit X LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Bank of America by 121.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $287,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1%

BAC stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.