ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,659,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $191,369,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Shopify as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,452,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 38.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,361,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $152.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.55. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

