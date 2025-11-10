Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $166.00 target price on shares of Blackstone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.74.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,565,141 shares of company stock valued at $68,991,351 and sold 16,875,234 shares valued at $136,847,628. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $146.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 147.43%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

