Summit X LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Amgen by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $320.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 73.57%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

