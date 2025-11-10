Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126,996 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after buying an additional 1,214,493 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13,956.3% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 595,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,795,000 after buying an additional 590,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 62.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,631,000 after acquiring an additional 542,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $91.41 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 283.0%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.