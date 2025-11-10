Copart, Inc. $CPRT Stock Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,900,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after buying an additional 2,106,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,490,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,052,000 after acquiring an additional 658,329 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Copart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,927,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,188,000 after purchasing an additional 61,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

