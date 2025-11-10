Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.4% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,305. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.03 per share, with a total value of $108,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $859,872.86. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,450 shares of company stock worth $574,463 and sold 8,520 shares worth $2,255,396. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $214.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

