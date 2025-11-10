ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,924 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $239,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.50 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average of $168.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

