Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $327,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

