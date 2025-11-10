Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Increased by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 109.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VOO opened at $616.89 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $611.72 and a 200-day moving average of $577.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.