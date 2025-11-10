Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Stock Position Trimmed by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 127,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.27.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

