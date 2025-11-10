Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE JPM opened at $314.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $855.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

