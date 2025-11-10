Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Sold by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,789,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,320,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,264,000 after purchasing an additional 667,645 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,661,000 after purchasing an additional 968,176 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,908,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,873,000 after purchasing an additional 163,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,632,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,485,000 after acquiring an additional 424,489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $32.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

