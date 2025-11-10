SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF $KOMP Stake Lessened by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 551,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,363,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 92,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Up 0.4%

KOMP opened at $62.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.30.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.