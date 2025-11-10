Tillman Hartley LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.1% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.53 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.