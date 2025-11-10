Financial Review: Sysco (NYSE:SYY) vs. TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sysco and TreeHouse Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysco 2.21% 112.04% 8.32% TreeHouse Foods 0.62% 6.35% 2.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sysco and TreeHouse Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysco $82.03 billion 0.44 $1.83 billion $3.73 20.17 TreeHouse Foods $3.35 billion 0.29 $26.90 million $0.39 49.04

Sysco has higher revenue and earnings than TreeHouse Foods. Sysco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TreeHouse Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sysco has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sysco and TreeHouse Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysco 0 6 9 0 2.60 TreeHouse Foods 2 7 0 0 1.78

Sysco presently has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Sysco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Sysco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sysco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sysco beats TreeHouse Foods on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments. The company distributes frozen food, such as meat, seafood, fully prepared entrées, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry food products; fresh meat and seafood products; dairy products; beverages; imported specialties; and fresh produce products. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of glassware and silverware; cookware, such as pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing facilities, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. Sysco Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages. It also offers groceries comprising pickles, refrigerated dough, hot cereal, and cheese and puddings, as well as natural, organic, and gluten-free products. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including retailers, foodservice distributors, food-away-from-home customers, refrigerated and frozen formats, and co-manufacturers, as well as industrial and export, which includes food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

