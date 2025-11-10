Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,992 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 228,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,020,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Southern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.27%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

