Hughes Financial Services LLC Has $123.37 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM

Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 21.2% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $123,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $81.16 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

