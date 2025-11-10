Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,021 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $19,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.9%
Shares of FICO opened at $1,739.98 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,607.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,666.87. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,118.50.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
