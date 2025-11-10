Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,362 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $40,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

