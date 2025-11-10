Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 38,071 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,071 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 18.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $13,483,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

NetApp Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $112.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $94,936.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,294 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

