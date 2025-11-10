Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 16,568 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 30.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Promethium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.9% in the first quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $702,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $256.62 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $257.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.34.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $287.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

