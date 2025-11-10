Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Holdings Lowered by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,976,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,479,000 after buying an additional 137,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,339,000 after buying an additional 1,188,511 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,730,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,989,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $72.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

