Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $22,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

Shares of MKL opened at $2,037.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,929.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,937.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,621.89 and a twelve month high of $2,075.92.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

