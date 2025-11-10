Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $16.71 Million Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance were worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Reliance by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Reliance by 478.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after buying an additional 46,377 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,373,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 46.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Reliance from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.40.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $275.36 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $347.43. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.80 and a 200 day moving average of $296.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.