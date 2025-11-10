Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,701,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,069 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $89,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Amundi raised its holdings in Corning by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,337,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,111,000 after purchasing an additional 288,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,844,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,546,000 after purchasing an additional 558,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Corning by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $104,789,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,872.72. This represents a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,053.75. The trade was a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Weiss Ratings raised Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

