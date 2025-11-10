Insider Selling: Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Director Sells $373,025.25 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE ITW opened at $245.47 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

