Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 691 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $139.49 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $145.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

