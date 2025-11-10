Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 965 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,564,000 after buying an additional 1,431,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $156,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after buying an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after acquiring an additional 653,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $137.80 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

