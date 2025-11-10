Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $91,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,170,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,343,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI opened at $474.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.80 and its 200-day moving average is $369.77. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $482.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cummins from $434.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $387.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.93.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.10, for a total value of $89,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,476.20. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,674,705 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

