Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,717 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,192 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 17.5%

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $258.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $264.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.