Fountainhead AM LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,004.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

