The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $325,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,934.80. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $217.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.90 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.