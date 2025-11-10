Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a PE ratio of 423.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.47.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

