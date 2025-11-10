King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Medpace by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,286 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 21,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.66, for a total transaction of $12,808,476.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,900. The trade was a 58.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.88, for a total transaction of $3,474,987.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,416.24. This represents a 63.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,211 shares of company stock worth $63,569,958. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $589.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.12. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $625.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild Redb cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.90.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

