King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 99.3% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 target price (up previously from $273.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.8%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $233.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

