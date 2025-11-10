King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in General Mills by 13.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 159,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Research upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.