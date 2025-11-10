King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $306.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.07 and a 52-week high of $319.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.19.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.