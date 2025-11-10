On Holding AG $ONON Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ON were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 3,392.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ON from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

ON Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:ONON opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.74 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. ON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.