Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Has $947,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.50.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TT stock opened at $434.01 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.82 and a 200-day moving average of $423.27. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

