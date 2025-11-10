Midwest Trust Co Invests $5.20 Million in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.70 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

