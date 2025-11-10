Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after acquiring an additional 232,945 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 626,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 431,005 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.