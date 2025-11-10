Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $2,387,888.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 409,078 shares in the company, valued at $92,136,637.94. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 397,256 shares of company stock valued at $82,321,039 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU opened at $237.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $267.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $246.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

