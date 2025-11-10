122,509 Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 122,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,310,000 after buying an additional 11,970,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $624,369,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $98,898,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,051,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

