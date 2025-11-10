Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 18,472 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Johnson Rice cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Dbs Bank cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

